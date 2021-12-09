Daily Podcast: Our Favorite Alternative Christmas Movies
On the December 9, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor Ben Pearson is joined by senior writer and chief film critic Chris Evangelista to discuss some of our favorite alternative Christmas movies.
Opening Banter:
In Our Feature Presentation: 29 Alternative Christmas Movies That Aren't Die Hard
- Chris's Top 5
-
Eyes Wide Shut, Carol, Catch Me If You Can, Black Christmas, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang
-
- Ben's Top 5
-
The Apartment, The Silent Partner, Cobra, The Green Knight, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang
-
Also mentioned:
All the other stuff you need to know:
-
You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today's show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
-
/Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
-
You can subscribe to /Film Daily on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
-
Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
-
Please rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts, tell your friends and spread the word!
-
Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.