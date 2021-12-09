Daily Podcast: Our Favorite Alternative Christmas Movies

Michelle Monaghan and Robert Downey Jr in Kiss Kiss Bang Bang Warner Bros.
By Ben Pearson/Dec. 9, 2021 5:29 pm EST

On the December 9, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor Ben Pearson is joined by senior writer and chief film critic Chris Evangelista to discuss some of our favorite alternative Christmas movies.

Opening Banter:

In Our Feature Presentation: 29 Alternative Christmas Movies That Aren't Die Hard

  • Chris's Top 5

    • Eyes Wide Shut, Carol, Catch Me If You Can, Black Christmas, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang

  • Ben's Top 5

    • The Apartment, The Silent Partner, Cobra, The Green Knight, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang

Also mentioned:

