Candyman Production Designer Cara Brower On Making An 'Elevated Arthouse' Slasher [Interview]

How's your shoot going at the moment?

Almost done. Almost done.

What's that feeling like right before you reach the finish line?

Oh my God. Just pure exhaustion. I have never been this tired in my entire life. Just like, "Who am I?" [Laughs]

[Laughs] So you'll know again in a few weeks once you're done.

Yeah, I hope so. I can just sleep in for a couple days, weeks, months, wake up and remember who I am.

Say for "Candyman," what's that experience like, of just immersing yourself in Chicago, its architecture, culture, and bringing that to life?

I like to say that I just go into a fugue state of pure adrenaline and just kind of immerse myself in research and imagery. On "Candyman," there was a lot of scouting, which I love, and I had never worked in Chicago before, and I absolutely adored it. I love architecture. I love art. I love going to galleries. It's something that I do in my free time anyway. I loved it. And the crews there were fantastic. I had such a great time.

Some of the hardest working crews out there.

Ah, they're just so great. And the other thing that I loved when I got there is we had such a diverse crew too, which, it just depends what area of the country you're in, is not always the case. And I felt like we needed that for a film like "Candyman."

How'd you and Nia connect as artists?

Nia is very, very specific, and that's one of the things that I love about her, I love working with her, but then the very strange thing, which sounds completely at odds with that, is she's very open to ideas. My experience with her was really great in that we had a lot of long, deep conversations in the beginning and looked at a lot of images together, and then agreed upon how we wanted the film to look, what we wanted the tone to be, what were some of the references we were drawing from. And then she was really open with me as far as bringing new ideas into the fold. And that was really exciting for me, because sometimes you don't get to contribute to the story, to the storytelling process as much as a designer.

There were definitely times when new ideas came across when I was scouting, and sometimes I find that you can't predict when and where a new interesting take will come, and she was really open during the scouting process. If I ever found something and thought: "We talked about this, but then I found this, and it's so much better. What do you think about it?" She loved that kind of stuff, so I think that's the reason that we got along so well.