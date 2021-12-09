The Directors Of Swiss Army Man Made A Movie Starring Michelle Yeoh And It's Coming Next Year

Michelle Yeoh was most recently seen on the big screen in "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," but you likely also know her from her stunning turns in "Crazy Rich Asians," "Star Trek: Discovery," and "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon." In "Everything Everywhere All At Once," Yeoh plays an "exhausted Chinese American woman who can't seem to finish her taxes," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Okay, being tired while doing taxes is relatable, but on the surface it doesn't seem like the most thrilling premise. Rest assured, though: the folks behind the movie where Danielle Radcliffe plays a farting corpse have plenty of surprises up their cinematic sleeves. The project has been called an "inter-dimension action film," which certainly sounds like science fiction to us (and not a movie about, you know, taxes). The studio behind the film, A24, even released an intriguing first image. The sneak peek shows a slightly bloodied Yeoh looking both extremely cool and comfortably dressed as she ushers two other characters, played by Stephanie Hsu and Ke Huy Quan, behind her.