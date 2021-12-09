The Directors Of Swiss Army Man Made A Movie Starring Michelle Yeoh And It's Coming Next Year
The SXSW Film Festival will be back with in-person screenings in 2022, and festival organizers have just announced what appears to be a doozy of an opening night film. "Everything Everywhere All At Once" is the second feature collaboration by "Swiss Army Man" directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, who conveniently go by "the Daniels." If that's not enough reason to get hyped about SXSW's return to form, consider this: the film stars the incomparable Michelle Yeoh.
Michelle Yeoh Even Makes Doing Taxes Look Cool
Michelle Yeoh was most recently seen on the big screen in "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," but you likely also know her from her stunning turns in "Crazy Rich Asians," "Star Trek: Discovery," and "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon." In "Everything Everywhere All At Once," Yeoh plays an "exhausted Chinese American woman who can't seem to finish her taxes," according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Okay, being tired while doing taxes is relatable, but on the surface it doesn't seem like the most thrilling premise. Rest assured, though: the folks behind the movie where Danielle Radcliffe plays a farting corpse have plenty of surprises up their cinematic sleeves. The project has been called an "inter-dimension action film," which certainly sounds like science fiction to us (and not a movie about, you know, taxes). The studio behind the film, A24, even released an intriguing first image. The sneak peek shows a slightly bloodied Yeoh looking both extremely cool and comfortably dressed as she ushers two other characters, played by Stephanie Hsu and Ke Huy Quan, behind her.
Expect The Unexpected From The Daniels
The movie will likely remain enigmatic until it debuts at SXSW, but the Daniels' past work demonstrates a persistent love for the creative and unpredictable. Aside from "Swiss Army Man," the two are responsible for music videos like DJ Snake and Lil John's thrust-heavy "Turn Down For What" and Foster The People's "Don't Stop," about a DMV drive gone drastically wrong. Scheinert also directed a solo project, the darkly outrageous comedy "The Death of Dick Long." SXSW's director of film, Janet Pierson, tells THR the Daniels' latest film is "crammed with the exceptional creativity that makes their projects so satisfying."
The cast of "Everything Everywhere All At Once" is rounded out by James Hong, Jenny Slate, Harry Shum Jr., and Jamie Lee Curtis. The film will debut at SXSW in Austin, Texas on March 11, 2022. Festival badgeholders will also gain access to a virtual screening space called SXSW Online, although the fest has not yet announced its full in-person or virtual line-ups.