The Expanse Cast And Creators Tease What To Expect In Season 6

Season 6 only has six episodes, fewer than any other "Expanse" season before it. And while there are also corresponding shorts released with each episode that dive deeper into some of the characters, there was still a finite amount of time to pack in the major themes and elements found in the books the show is based on.

"We just had a limited amount of space," showrunner Naren Shankar told /Film. "The whole thing had to be continually escalating — it was putting people at the absolute bottom and then having a slow agonizing crawl to the end of it. There wasn't quite as much up and down as there was in the novel."

The sixth season doesn't just pull from the sixth "Expanse" book written by Ty Franck and Daniel Abraham, who are also co-writers and executive producers on the show. It also pulls from the "Expanse" novella, "Strange Dogs," which takes place on a ring planet called Laconia.

The decision to start each episode with a vignette from Laconia stemmed in part to keep storylines from previous seasons moving forward. "We had the questions of the protomolecule and the breakaway Martian folks from season 5 and we didn't want to just drop those and not have that figure in it all," Abraham explained. "This is a way to have that story touch the mainline and inform it, and keep everybody in place."

Season 6, like the sixth "Expanse" book, is also a war story. The remaining episodes don't flinch from that and have scenes that reflect the horror and hardships of war. "It's very hard to tell a war story without any war," Franck shared. "You have to see the sacrifice in the tragedy of war to really appreciate the conclusion of it. And so we didn't want to shy away from showing the hardship and brutality of the conflict that's going on."