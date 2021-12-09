Star Trek: Discovery Director Reveals How He Brought The Season's Latest Episode To Life [Interview]

I would love to hear about how you, as a director, weaved through the three main storylines of this episode. There's Tilly's storyline, which is very action-packed, and you have the political intrigue with Michael and Saru as well as the very emotional scenes with Book and Dr. Culber. How did you approach weaving all of those together?

It's a balancing act, because obviously you have, like you said, an action-suspense situation with Tilly and the cadets, and you have a political scene unraveling with Burnham, Rillak, and Saru. And then you also have another emotional moment going on with Culber and Book along with the wrap-up with Tilly and Michael. So, in one way it's great, because the episode is so varied with different storylines, but it was also a battle because we had to keep it engaging.

And I think it was, in that regard — I was happy to get this episode because there's so much classic "Star Trek" notions in it, in terms of it being almost a standalone in a way, instead of dependent on the serialization of the season. Having said that, what's also great about this episode is it has everything to do with the character arc of Tilly, and where she wants to go with her life. And it's a big moment in the season to have her have a new goal in her life at that point.

I noticed when you're shifting between those different storylines, the camera, for example, was shaky for Tilly's sequences. Which makes sense, given they crash-landed on an icy planet with tentacle blob monsters.

Well, we also lost a luna crane from heavy winds, and so we had to use a handheld camera. We planned to do some handheld there when it gets tense, but there was also lots of plans for the camera train to make it nice and smooth. But yeah, the winds were so high, we had to abort. And the funny thing is, I had brought wind machines out there and false snow to blow in front of the fans, because my idea for the planet was to be extremely inhospitable. And then of course, on the day, we had massive winds and plenty of snow. So I got what I wanted, I guess.

That's so funny. And where was that? Where was that location shoot?

It was actually in a rock quarry, just about an hour outside of Toronto. It's a pretty small quarry, with these little mounds, but you go there and you look over it, and it looks like you're in the Andes or something. And so it's really an illusion — it looks like you're way out in the middle of some massive snow mountainous area, but it was just a little rock quarry.

It certainly doesn't seem little on-screen, and it sounds like nature helped your production. Well, sort of.

Yeah. I was also terrified that the snow would melt, because you're in pre-production for three or four weeks, and then the sun started coming out, and all the snow was melting around Toronto. I was just so depressed that we were going to get there and it was just going to be a mud sludge planet. But fortunately, it snowed again just before we shot, so again, just the luck of the weather draw.