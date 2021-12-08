Kids Vs. Aliens: The Director Of Hobo With A Shotgun Is Back With Another Title That Says It All

Jason Eisener, whose credits include "Hobo With a Shotgun" and the "Dark Side Of The Ring" docuseries, is directing the sci-fi horror film "Kids vs. Aliens," which centers around a house party interrupted by extraterrestrials. Of course, that title really does tell you everything you need to know.

Shooting has wrapped on the invasion movie, which was shot in Halifax, Nova Scotia and brings the "Hobo With A Shotgun" band back together for more genre fare. Eisener co-writes the screenplay with John Davies, with Rob Cotterill producing the film, as he has for several past projects with Eisener. Also producing are Cinepocalypse Productions' Josh Goldbloom (V/H/S/94) alongside "V/H/S" franchise producer Brad Miska for Bloody Disgusting. It'll be Miska's first team-up with the "ABC's of Death" contributor since "V/H/S/2" in 2013. Marc Tetreault and Jason Levangie of Shut Up & Colour Pictures and Rob Cotterill for Yer Dead Productions will also produce. Mark Ward, Adam Boorstin and Michael Schreiber executive produce for Studio71, and Tom Owen also grabs an executive producer credit.

"Kids vs. Aliens" will feature a few familiar faces and some newcomers. Dominic Mariche (of the new "Are You Afraid Of The Dark?" series) and Calem MacDonald ("The Umbrella Academy") star, along with fresh blood Phoebe Rex, Asher Grayson, Ben Tector, Emma Vickers, and Isaiah Fortune. Here's the synopsis for the film:

The story follows Gary and his older sister Samantha as an all-time rager of a teen house party turns to terror when aliens attack, forcing the two warring siblings to band together to survive the night.

Eisener calls the chance to bring alien nightmares to life, "a literal dream come true." Says the filmmaker: "'Kids vs Aliens' is inspired by my childhood nightmares and obsessions. Hopefully my parents will forgive me for using their house as our main location."