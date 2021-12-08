Scream TV Spot Has Ghostface Using A Flamethrower

I'm already in the tank for "Scream," AKA "Scream 5," the latest entry in the self-aware slasher franchise. While I will miss Wes Craven at the helm, this new title is being directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett, the team behind the excellent "Ready or Not." That's enough to get me excited, but I've noticed some folks taking issue with how the new movie is being marketed. Specifically, folks seem to be bothered that the trailers make this look like a repeat of everything we've seen before rather than a fresh take on the material. I can neither confirm nor deny certain rumors, but I've heard through various sources that the trailers for "Scream" are deliberately deceptive, and there's a heck of a lot more to the film than the marketing is letting on. We get a slight tease of this in this new TV spot, which has the new Ghostface using a friggin' flamethrower. On top of that, he (or she?) is wearing what appears to be a shiny silver mask. Just what's going on here? We'll know soon enough!

Here's a synopsis:

Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town's deadly past. Neve Campbell ("Sidney Prescott"), Courteney Cox ("Gale Weathers") and David Arquette ("Dewey Riley") return to their iconic roles in Scream alongside Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Sonia Ammar.

"Scream" slashes (and burns) its way into theaters on January 14, 2022.