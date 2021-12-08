The Massive Gun Heist That Hit The Set Of Rambo: First Blood

Odd and terrible things can happen on movie sets, from animals wandering into a shot to stunts going horribly wrong. One of the wildest stories we've heard happened decades ago on an iconic action film.

Blake Brown, professor of history at St. Mary's in Canada, recently tweeted about a gun heist on the set of the 1982 Sylvester Stallone film "First Blood." It's a pretty crazy story that was picked up by Vancouver media at the time and here's a taste:

"During the filming of First Blood in Vancouver in 1982, thieves stole a small aresenal [sic] used in the movie. The press reported that the stolen guns included two M-60 machine guns, fourteen M-16s, and eleven AR-15 semi-automatic rifles."

"First Blood" was directed by Ted Kotcheff and co-written by Stallone. He starred as Vietnam vet John Rambo, a character which would go on to appear in four other movies, including "Rambo: First Blood Part II," "Rambo III," "Rambo," and "Rambo 5: Last Blood." It even inspired an animated series, comics, video games, and a Bollywood remake. "First Blood" (which is also called "Rambo: First Blood") also starred Richard Crenna and Brian Dennehy.