James Bond Producer Barbara Broccoli Thinks Women Deserve Their Own Characters

"No Time to Die" is the latest film in the 007 series. There have now been 25 James Bond films, the last several starring Daniel Craig who is now retiring from the role and the franchise. Of course, speculation is rife in terms of who should play the famous spy that everyone immediately recognizes. I mean, it always is, but now that Craig is leaving, it's hit a fever pitch. Producer Barbara Broccoli, she of the fabulous name, and controller of the Bond films along with her brother Michael G. Wilson, is weighing in on who should and should not play the iconic role.

There has long been a debate about continuing to cast a white man in the lead role. Purists often say that this is the way the role was written. Others have spoken about the fact that Bond isn't specific to a face, race, or gender, and that it's who Bond is that defines him. So many names have been out there over the years. The only debate that is arguably more intense is who should be the next Doctor in the "Doctor Who" franchise. Maybe don't look that up online or you'll see people saying that women can't time travel, and there is no way to respond without smashing your head on your desk.