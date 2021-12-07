Daily Podcast: Mini-Water Cooler: Nightmare Alley, Drive My Car, The King's Man, And More
On the December 7, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor Ben Pearson is joined by /Film editor Hoai-Tran Bui to gather around the virtual water cooler and talk about what they've been up to.
Ben watched Petite Maman, The Sex Lives of College Girls, Flee, Zola, Benedetta, and Drive My Car.
Hoai-Tran watched The Beatles: Get Back, The Power of the Dog, Nightmare Alley, Parallel Mothers, Silent Night, The King's Man, C'mon C'mon, Licorice Pizza, King Richard, and rewatched Enchanted.
Here's Why Movie Dialogue Has Gotten More Difficult To Understand (And Three Ways To Fix It)
How Drive My Car Navigates The Perils Of Adapting Haruki Murakami [NYFF]
