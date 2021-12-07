Daily Podcast: Mini-Water Cooler: Nightmare Alley, Drive My Car, The King's Man, And More

Bradley Cooper and Cate Blanchett in Nightmare Alley Searchlight Pictures
By Ben Pearson/Dec. 7, 2021 4:23 pm EST

On the December 7, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor Ben Pearson is joined by /Film editor Hoai-Tran Bui to gather around the virtual water cooler and talk about what they've been up to.

Opening Banter:

At The Water Cooler:

  • What we've been Watching:

    • Ben watched Petite Maman, The Sex Lives of College Girls, Flee, Zola, Benedetta, and Drive My Car.

    • Hoai-Tran watched The Beatles: Get Back, The Power of the Dog, Nightmare Alley, Parallel Mothers, Silent Night, The King's Man, C'mon C'mon, Licorice Pizza, King Richard, and rewatched Enchanted.

