Hasbro Black Series Figures For The Book Of Boba Fett Have Been Revealed

A rite of passage for every new "Star Wars" installment is the inevitable toy reveals that are part and parcel of the Lucasfilm industry. As they put it so concisely in "Avatar," "It's what pays for the whole party." Today, we're getting the first wave of Hasbro's "The Book of Boba Fett" figures before the new series premieres on Disney+ on December 29, 2021.

The Hollywood Reporter snagged the exclusive reveal of the first two "Book of Boba Fett" pieces in Hasbro's Black Series line, which naturally feature Temeura Morrison's title bounty hunter-turned-Tatooine crime lord as well as his partner in said crime, Ming-Na Wen's Fennec Shand. Although both six-inch figures come from the same line, they each carry a different price point and release window, both well after the first season of the show will have run its course. The Shand figure will retail for $22.99 and arrive in stores early spring 2022, while Boba will run you $31.49 when he becomes available in Fall of 2022. The reason behind Boba's higher price point is the amount of deco and other goodies, with details listing Shand as having two accessories while Boba has four. Fingers crossed for a rocket-firing jet pack that won't blind your child!