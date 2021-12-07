Hasbro Black Series Figures For The Book Of Boba Fett Have Been Revealed
A rite of passage for every new "Star Wars" installment is the inevitable toy reveals that are part and parcel of the Lucasfilm industry. As they put it so concisely in "Avatar," "It's what pays for the whole party." Today, we're getting the first wave of Hasbro's "The Book of Boba Fett" figures before the new series premieres on Disney+ on December 29, 2021.
The Hollywood Reporter snagged the exclusive reveal of the first two "Book of Boba Fett" pieces in Hasbro's Black Series line, which naturally feature Temeura Morrison's title bounty hunter-turned-Tatooine crime lord as well as his partner in said crime, Ming-Na Wen's Fennec Shand. Although both six-inch figures come from the same line, they each carry a different price point and release window, both well after the first season of the show will have run its course. The Shand figure will retail for $22.99 and arrive in stores early spring 2022, while Boba will run you $31.49 when he becomes available in Fall of 2022. The reason behind Boba's higher price point is the amount of deco and other goodies, with details listing Shand as having two accessories while Boba has four. Fingers crossed for a rocket-firing jet pack that won't blind your child!
Bringing Home the Bounty
These figures are just the tip of the helmet in terms of what's being revealed with Lucasfilm's merch partners as part of December's Bring Home the Bounty campaign (of which we received a nice sampler platter last week), which is set to debut more new Boba goodies every Tuesday until December 28.
Starring Temeura Morrison and Ming-Na Wen, "The Book of Boba Fett" is executive produced by Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson, with Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck serving as co-executive producers alongside John Bartnicki producing and John Hampian as co-producer. "Mandalorian" vets Favreau, Filoni, Rodriguez and Bryce Dallas Howard will direct at least one episode each. Two-time Emmy-winning "Mandalorian" composer Ludwig Göransson will also return to the fold to provide the music.
Here is the official series synopses:
"'The Book of Boba Fett,' a thrilling Star Wars adventure, finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the Galaxy's underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate."