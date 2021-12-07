The Godfather Is Heading Back To Theaters In 4K

Just when you thought you were out, "The Godfather" pulls you back in. It's been almost a full half-century since Francis Ford Coppola's mob epic, widely considered to be one of the greatest movies of all time, first came to movie theaters. After premiering in New York, "The Godfather" went into wide release in the U.S. on March 24, 1972. It's one of the all-time greats, yet there's a whole generation of moviegoers who never got the chance to see it on the big screen.

All that will change next year, as Coppola has announced that a new 4K restoration of "The Godfather" is bound for theaters in 2022. This news (via Collider) comes out of the Paramount Pictures panel at Brazil's Comic Con Experience, otherwise known as CCXP. Right now, it's not quite clear if the theatrical release of "The Godfather" will only be a limited engagement in a few select cities, or if Paramount will be doing a larger rollout, though I'd wager the former is probably more likely.

In addition to being an endlessly quotable classic with instantly recognizable music themes, "The Godfather" won Best Picture at the 45th Academy Awards, while Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, James Caan, and Robert Duvall were all nominated for their performances as members of the Corleone crime family. Brando won, but amid the Second Wounded Knee siege in 1973, he famously declined the award in protest of Hollywood's depiction of Native Americans. Coppola, meanwhile, was almost fired from "The Godfather" during its production, but he was also nominated for Best Director and would go on to win for "The Godfather Part II."