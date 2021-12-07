Young Sinner Will Reunite Paul Verhoeven With His RoboCop Writer

Sapphic period drama "Bendetta" is still making waves in theaters (outstandingly, as /Film's Jason Gorber notes), and its director/co-writer Paul Verhoeven is already gearing up to set sail on his next cinematic adventure. The "Showgirls" director's next project is a political thriller-drama titled "Young Sinner," set in Washington D.C., with hints of the sexy shenanigans we've come to expect from the Dutch filmmaker. According to screenwriter Edward Neumeier speaking to MovieMaker, the story centers on "a young staffer who works for a powerful Senator, [who] is drawn into a web of international intrigue and danger, and of course there is also a little sex." The film is currently in development.

Neumeier and Verhoeven have previously tag-teamed together; the pair penned sci-fi action classic "RoboCop" in 1987 and, a decade later, "Starship Troopers," the satirical military action film that way too many morons took as an endorsement of the fascism they'd love to see employed. Now the band is getting back together to spin a new potential hit in "Young Sinner." I'd buy that for a dollar!

Verhoeven characterizes the movie as an "innovative version" of the likes of past Verhoeven works "Fatal Attraction" and "Basic Instinct." He tells MovieMaker that he aims to use "very little digital effects," but that "this would be more explosive, and more open-minded to a big audience."