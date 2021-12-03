Daily Podcast: Mini-Water Cooler: House Of Gucci, Belfast, King Richard, Licorice Pizza, And More

By Ben Pearson/Dec. 3, 2021 5:02 pm EST

On the December 3, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor Ben Pearson is joined by /Film editor Brad Oman at the virtual water cooler to talk about what they've been up to.

Opening Banter:

At The Water Cooler:

  • What we've been Doing:

    • Brad is way behind on decorating for Christmas, is getting ready to go to London.

  • What we've been Reading:
  • What we've been Watching:

    • Brad watched Belfast, Spencer, Licorice Pizza, King Richard, Dune, has started (re)watching New Girl, and the Christmas Cookie Challenge

    • Ben watched The Card Counter, House of Gucci, King Richard, Belfast, and Last Night in Soho.

  • What we've been Eating:

    • Brad tried the Pilsbury Stuffed Waffle, Swiss Miss Peppermint Hot Chocolate, Peppermint Bark Rum Chata, Pomegranate 7-Up, Candy Apple Faygo, Sugar Cookie Toast Crunch Mini-Treats, and Hot Chocolate Big League Chew (yes, that's a real thing)

  • What we've been Playing:

Also mentioned:

  • Brad's email: onebadoman@gmail.com

