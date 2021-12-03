Daily Podcast: Mini-Water Cooler: House Of Gucci, Belfast, King Richard, Licorice Pizza, And More

On the December 3, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor Ben Pearson is joined by /Film editor Brad Oman at the virtual water cooler to talk about what they've been up to.

Opening Banter:

At The Water Cooler:

Brad tried the Pilsbury Stuffed Waffle, Swiss Miss Peppermint Hot Chocolate, Peppermint Bark Rum Chata, Pomegranate 7-Up, Candy Apple Faygo, Sugar Cookie Toast Crunch Mini-Treats, and Hot Chocolate Big League Chew (yes, that's a real thing)

Ben watched The Card Counter, House of Gucci, King Richard, Belfast, and Last Night in Soho.

Brad watched Belfast, Spencer, Licorice Pizza, King Richard, Dune, has started (re)watching New Girl, and the Christmas Cookie Challenge

Brad is way behind on decorating for Christmas, is getting ready to go to London.

Also mentioned:

All the other stuff you need to know:

You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today's show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.

/Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.

You can subscribe to /Film Daily on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).

Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.

Please rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts, tell your friends and spread the word!