Netflix Is Making A Movie About The Grandma Who Accidentally Invited A Stranger To Thanksgiving

Cancel your Thanksgiving plans — Netflix just invited the world over to Grandma's for a potluck dinner! Surprise Thanksgiving invitations are all the rage now, or haven't you heard? The heartwarming tale in question began six years ago, when a grandma in Arizona invited a total stranger to her holiday feast. It was an accidental text message meant for her own grandson, but upon realizing her mistake, she doubled down on the invitation with a genuine ask: Come share Thanksgiving with my family! This story naturally made the rounds on social media and went so viral that Netflix got a whiff of its very popular air. The only logical response? Turn it into a feature film. (A movie based on a Twitter thread you say? There's no way that's been done before!)

Variety reports that "The Thanksgiving Text" will recount the tale of grandmother Wanda Dench and the total stranger who would become her lifelong friend, teenager Jamal Hinton. The internet has spent the past six years swooning over their friendship anyway, so we might as well enjoy it as a full dramatization.

The story will trace the friendship that blossomed from Dench's accidental text, leading Hinton to make the 25-minute drive from his house in south Phoenix to spend Thanksgiving in Mesa, Arizona, with a woman he'd never met. Gotta say, I'm relieved that we actually know how this story ends because hearing that plot description without context is just a tad bit chilling. But no worries, "The Thanksgiving Text" is not the spiritual successor to "Get Out." It's just a sweet tale of unexpected friendship. It will likely be in the vein of other live-action Netflix family films, like the newly released "Mixtape."

Abdul Williams ("Salt-N-Pepa," "The Bobby Brown Story") is set to pen the screenplay for the upcoming film, and no further announcements have been made about who will direct. Producers on the project include Robert Teitel, George Tillman, with Lawrence Mott as an executive producer.