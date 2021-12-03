Pedro Almodóvar Reteams With Penelope Cruz For Child Marriage Docuseries Not A Bride

Penélope Cruz and Pedro Almodóvar just can't stop working together. Besides collaborating on their upcoming movie "Parallel Mothers," which debuts in the US on December 24, they're also teaming up for a considerably more serious project.

Succinctly titled "Not a Bride," this forthcoming documentary series, which will be executive produced and narrated by Cruz, aims to shed light on the forced child marriages that happen all over the world. Almodóvar's production company El Deseo, the production company Mogambo, and VIS Social Impact, a division of ViacomCBS, will all be working together on the project, and you'll be able to watch it all on ViacomCBS's streaming service Paramount+.

It's no surprise that Almodóvar and Cruz are expanding their collabs, as they've been successfully working together for years, but it is interesting to see them lend their names (and in Cruz's case, her voice) to this subject in particular. According to Variety, the four-part series will focus largely on debunking the myths and stereotypes around child marriages, which happen throughout the world and in many different cultures.