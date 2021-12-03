Benedict Cumberbatch Didn't Actually Read The Whole Spider-Man: No Way Home Script
It's not that surprising to hear that certain actors don't read the entire script for their roles in films. They often want to keep only what their character knows in their heads during the performance. What is surprising is when it's a script from the Marvel Cinematic Universe that every geek in the world would sell their Spider-Man collectables to look at. Benedict Cumberbatch spoke with USA Today about his role in the Oscar-buzzy film "The Power of the Dog," and was asked about his upcoming turn as Dr. Stephen Strange in the upcoming "Spider-Man: No Way Home." He didn't read the entire script. He also isn't telling us anything about the plot. He said:
"You know it's a dead end, but I can tell you this: It's a riotous film ... I don't want to give anything away – and I haven't actually read the whole script! I did that on purpose because I just want the ride."
Well, maybe he was warned after the whole Tom Holland not being given the entire "Avengers: Infinity War" script ordeal because he kept spilling secrets. It reminds me of my favorite tweet of all time. No, it doesn't refer to said actor plot leaks, but it's worth a look.
Wait, Don't Do That Spider-Man
As we wait far-from-patiently for more info about "Spider-Man: No Way Home," we can comfort ourselves with the fact that we're getting another Sony/Marvel Spider-Man trilogy. If you don't know the plot yet, here is the info for you:
For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.
"Spider-Man: No Way Home" is directed by Jon Watts and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. It stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, and Marisa Tomei. "Spider-Man: No Way Home" will hit theaters on December 17, 2021. Benedict Cumberbatch is currently filming reshoots for "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," directed by Sam Raimi. "The Power of the Dog" was released on November 17, 2021. It was written and directed by Jane Campion and stars Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, Kodi Smit-McPhee, and Keith Carradine.