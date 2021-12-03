Benedict Cumberbatch Didn't Actually Read The Whole Spider-Man: No Way Home Script

It's not that surprising to hear that certain actors don't read the entire script for their roles in films. They often want to keep only what their character knows in their heads during the performance. What is surprising is when it's a script from the Marvel Cinematic Universe that every geek in the world would sell their Spider-Man collectables to look at. Benedict Cumberbatch spoke with USA Today about his role in the Oscar-buzzy film "The Power of the Dog," and was asked about his upcoming turn as Dr. Stephen Strange in the upcoming "Spider-Man: No Way Home." He didn't read the entire script. He also isn't telling us anything about the plot. He said:

"You know it's a dead end, but I can tell you this: It's a riotous film ... I don't want to give anything away – and I haven't actually read the whole script! I did that on purpose because I just want the ride."

Well, maybe he was warned after the whole Tom Holland not being given the entire "Avengers: Infinity War" script ordeal because he kept spilling secrets. It reminds me of my favorite tweet of all time. No, it doesn't refer to said actor plot leaks, but it's worth a look.