Locke And Key Season 3 Starts Production
The Netflix series "Locke & Key" has officially begun production on season 3, according to an Instagram post from the official Netflix account. It also gives us a peek at the season 3 logo. In the post it says:
It got pretty quick responses from some of the cast including Coby Bird and Darby Stanchfield. Season 2 of "Locke & Key" is currently streaming, having been released on October 22, 2021. If you haven't caught up yet, here is the info for you:
After their father is murdered under mysterious circumstances, the three Locke siblings and their mother move into their ancestral home, Keyhouse, which they discover is full of magical keys that may be connected to their father's death. As the Locke children explore the different keys and their unique powers, a mysterious demon awakens — and will stop at nothing to steal them. From Carlton Cuse (Lost, Bates Motel) and Meredith Averill (The Haunting of Hill House), Locke & Key is a coming-of-age mystery about love, loss, and the unshakable bonds that define family.
New Logo for Season 3
The series is based on the best-selling comic book series by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez. Though we don't have a premiere date for "Locke & Key" season 3 yet, we do have a description from Netflix, which they released for their "Get Geeked" series slate. That includes shows like "Magic: The Gathering," "The Sandman," and "Stranger Things" season 4. Here is the season 3 description:
The Locke family uncovers more magic within Keyhouse, while a new threat — the most dangerous one yet — looms in Matheson with plans of his own for the keys. From Carlton Cuse (Lost, Bates Motel) and Meredith Averill (The Haunting of Hill House), Locke & Key is a coming-of-age mystery about love, loss, and the unshakable bonds that define family.
"Locke & Key" stars Darby Stanchfield (Nina Locke), Connor Jessup (Tyler Locke), Emilia Jones (Kinsey Locke), Jackson Robert Scott (Bode Locke), Petrice Jones (Scot Cavendish), Bill Heck (Rendell Locke), Thomas Mitchell Barnett (Sam Lesser), Coby Bird (Rufus Whedon), Jesse Camacho (Doug Brazelle), Asha Bromfield (Zadie Wells), Griffin Gluck (Gabe), Hallea Jones (Eden), Aaron Ashmore (Duncan Locke), Liyuo Abere (Jamie Bennett), and Brendan Hines (Josh Bennett). The showrunners are Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill.