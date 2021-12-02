Locke And Key Season 3 Starts Production

The Netflix series "Locke & Key" has officially begun production on season 3, according to an Instagram post from the official Netflix account. It also gives us a peek at the season 3 logo. In the post it says:

It got pretty quick responses from some of the cast including Coby Bird and Darby Stanchfield. Season 2 of "Locke & Key" is currently streaming, having been released on October 22, 2021. If you haven't caught up yet, here is the info for you:

After their father is murdered under mysterious circumstances, the three Locke siblings and their mother move into their ancestral home, Keyhouse, which they discover is full of magical keys that may be connected to their father's death. As the Locke children explore the different keys and their unique powers, a mysterious demon awakens — and will stop at nothing to steal them. From Carlton Cuse (Lost, Bates Motel) and Meredith Averill (The Haunting of Hill House), Locke & Key is a coming-of-age mystery about love, loss, and the unshakable bonds that define family.