BattleBots Season 6 Trailer: The Robot Carnage Commences In Early 2021

According to The Hollywood Reporter, "BattleBots" will return to Discovery Channel with a season premiere at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 6, 2022. The bots, helmed by teams of human builders and drivers, will face off in the "BattleBox," the caged fighting arena where these competitions take place. They will fight in a series of round-robins, eliminating bots in their class down the line until only two remain and a final championship can be held.

The new season will contain 14 episodes of robot-fighting fun. Fan favorites who missed the 2020 season, like Blacksmith, DUCK!, Icewave, and Minotaur, will make their BattleBox return in January. Contenders from 2020 set to return include SawBlaze, Hydra, Whiplash, Valkyrie, and Witch Doctor. The humans who make "BattleBots" a blast are also set to return, including "The Bot Whisperer" Pete Abrahamson, BattleBox ring announcer Faruq Tauheed, and play-by-play commentators Chris Rose and Kenny Florian.

"BattleBots" is an adaptation of the British series "Robot Wars," and it first debuted on Comedy Central in 2000, running for five seasons before its cancellation. The series was picked back up by ABC in 2015 before moving to Discovery Channel in 2018. There are strict rules of competition to keep things fair, but in the end, it's still about watching two robots duke it out.

In addition to their competitors, the robots must also contend with the traps inside the BattleBox, which can include giant mallets called pulverizers, rows of spike strips, and circular "kill saws." The three-minute bouts are usually quite chaotic, with some of the lighter-weight robots being thrown around the ring like rag dolls.