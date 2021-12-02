New Film From The Director Of Terrified Heading To Shudder

Thrilling news for those who love a good scare: horror and thriller-based streaming service Shudder (of AMC Network) picked up international distribution rights to "When Evil Lurks," Demián Rugna's fifth film. The Argentine filmmaker last helmed the 2017 supernatural horror "Terrified," which scared the socks off of moviegoers at Fantastic Fest in Austin the following year. The film was effective enough to land on the radar of Guillermo del Toro, who will be producing an English-language remake of Rugna's "Terrified" for Fox Searchlight.

"When Evil Lurks" is co-produced by Fernando Díaz's Machaco Films and Roxana Ramos's Aramos Cine in Argentina, the first production under the joint partnership of the Machaco-Aramos banner La Puerta Roja, while Agustina Chiarino and Fernando Epstein produce through the Uruguay-based Mutante. The film has already won the Runner Up Prize at the Sitges Pitchbox, an international genre-focused pitching event focused for feature films and series currently in development.

Emily Gotto, VP of acquisitions & co-productions at Shudder, had this to say:

"We are delighted to continue our relationship with the team that brought 'Terrified' to Shudder audiences. 'When Evil Lurks' has an incredible script and one we are excited to be partners on from this early stage as a Shudder Original Production."