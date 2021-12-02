Superhero Bits: The Scrapped Marvel Era TV Show, New Hawkeye Easter Eggs & More

When two fandoms collide, fascinating things happen. "Black Widow" was released earlier this year and features Natasha Romanoff in her youth. During one of those sequences, we see her caring a "My Little Pony" plush. Well, Reddit user chesterforbes has pointed out that this moment brings forth a continuity error. States chesterforbes:

When young Natasha and family arrive in Cuba and are taken away, Red Guardian is seen holding a doll that Yelena brought with her. That doll was a Twilight Sparkle doll from My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic which ran from 2010-2020. Thus that doll should not exist in the 90s. Hell it shouldn't even exist during the first Iron Man movie. I would like to credit my 7 year old daughter who's watched My Little Pony more times than I can count and has so many of the toys for me ever even noticing this.

As it turns out, someone else pointed this out a bit more quietly on Twitter several months back.

we got to the theater for black widow late so i figured people were joking when they said that little yelena carries around a twilight sparkle plushie. but nope! that is 100% twilight sparkle from my little pony friendship is magic (2010) in a scene that takes place in 1995 pic.twitter.com/LIsejZmT2M — louise (@0fficiallouise) July 12, 2021

Does this continuity error truly ruin much of anything for MCU fans? Probably not. But it might just take "My Little Pony" fans out of the story for a moment, and as someone who isn't one to dismiss others' harmless fandoms, I get it.