Death To 2021 Is On The Way To Recap Another Crummy Year

Some people will tell you to focus on the positive, but those people are silly. Obviously, what we need to do is focus exclusively on negative and mine them for all the comedic value they have to offer! It's certainly not the healthier option, but it's probably the funnier one ... right?

I sure hope that poking fun at bad things is worthwhile, because Netflix is surprising the world with "Death to 2021," a mockumentary reflecting on the awful year we just survived with painfully specific satire. The commentary comes from fictional characters, each played by some of the world's most beloved actors — to help soften the blow, I guess. If this sounds familiar, it's because we already lived through it once: "Death to 2020" was a comedic retrospective on the dumpster fire of a year that came before. The special came from "Black Mirror" creators Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones.

Personally, I remember the lead-up to "Death to 2020" really clearly: with "Black Mirror" gone indefinitely, a new project from the creatives behind the sci-fi series sounded really exciting. But given the fact that we're currently living through a nightmarish dystopia of our own, the capacity for making jokes about our crumbling reality is at an all time low. Especially if they're not flat-out hilarious. But hey — why not find out for yourself? The announcement of "Death to 2021" came with a first look clip at the special, to give you a little hint of what to expect.