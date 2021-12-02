What Is Dead May Never Die: The Official Game Of Thrones Studio Tour Opens In February

It's time to scale The Wall and cross the narrow sea and dive deep into the world of your favorite and least favorite fantasy series, "Game of Thrones." Look, we each have something special and different that we hate about the last season, but if you can close your eyes and go way back to the halcyon days of 2011, you'll find that you still have a little bit of love in your heart for the Starks and the Lannisters and all of their weird/sad friends/enemies. Try and harness that energy and excitement, because the official "Game of Thrones" studio tour is opening up in Banbridge, Northern Ireland, and it honestly sounds pretty cool.

Look, I've read the books and I've come to terms with the fact that I'll never get a satisfactory ending to a series I've enjoyed very much. I totally understand that it's easy to feel disappointed by a franchise in so many new and fun ways, but that doesn't mean you can't get hyped about props and sets, because props and sets kind of rule.

Located at Linen Mill Studios in Banbridge, the "Game of Thrones" studio tour will feature 110,000 square feet of interactive experiences, which is a lot of feet. So many feet. And all of those feet are jam-packed with the stuff that made "Game of Thrones" feel so immersive and magical. From the Great Hall at Winterfell to the Dragonstone throne, you'll be able to get up close and personal with some of the most iconic sets in the series. There's also tons of props, costumes, and smaller bits of ephemera like concept sketches and explorations into the makeup and prosthetics used on set. Personally, I need to touch at least one of the swords. Let me hold Ice you cowards! I promise I won't break it or maim anyone!