Stan Lee's Horror Comics To Get The Cinematic Universe Treatment From Timur Bekmambetov

Timur Bekmambetov, the filmmaker behind the action banger "Wanted," is developing a new cinematic universe based on iconic comic book writer and publisher Stan Lee's work — but this universe might hold more bumps in the night. Under Bekmambetov's production banner, Bazelevs, the "Night Watch" director is assembling a series of connected films based on Lee's unexplored horror works, with Kevin Kölsch, Dennis Widmyer, and Matt Greenberg taking care of the screenplay.

Bazelevs will be working arm-in-arm with producer Ara Keshishian's ZQ Entertainment on "Sawbones" and "Carnival of Killers." Lee's POW! Entertainment, co-founded with Gill Champion and Arthur Lieberman after Lee's retirement from Marvel in the 1990s, will be executive producing the films. The scribes for Stan Lee's horror cinematic universe, Kölsch and Widmyer, helmed the 2019 adaptation of Stephen King's novel "Pet Sematary" along with Matt Greenberg, who also co-wrote another King adaptation, the haunted hotel picture "1408." Kölsch and Widmyer will handle "Carnival of Killers," while Greenberg will write "Sawbones." We should all be excited for this as Kölsch and Widmyer were also behind the vicious ambition-in-LA horror film "Starry Eyes," and between that and the rather mean-spirited "Pet Sematary," we might finally see some fang to Stan Lee's work.