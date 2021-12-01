Daily Podcast: Hawkeye Episode 3 Spoiler Discussion

Opens in 2007 with young Maya in a classroom Fills out the answers in her workbook, one of which says, "I run as fast as a dragon." First mention of "dragon" in this episode, which is repeated a number of times throughout.

Maya and her dad at home (shadow puppets on the wall looks like it could be a dragon eating some kind of winged creature). "What sound does a dragon make? Are dragons real?" "Maybe they are, but dragons live in a different world." "What if they learned to come into our world?" "Well, that would make them stronger."

"You'll have to learn to jump between two worlds."

Years later, Maya rolls up to a body shop to discover Ronin slashing his way through the place, and he kills her dad. ("Fly away from here, little dragon.")

Clint and Kate tied up in the warehouse

Maya interrogates Clint, who tells her Ronin is dead

Clint runs across the tops of shelves, loses hearing aid

Car chase: communication issues, Kate murders people, acid arrows to drop the stoplights, Pym Tech arrow

Clint compliments Kate's ability, "we should walk the dog"

Phone call with Clint's son

Maya and Kazi talk: Kazi says they're supposed to be keeping a low profile, and it would be bad if "Uncle" found out that they were chasing the Ronin. Maya is pissed that he's questioning her leadership, insisting Kazi wouldn't be challenging her dad if he were in charge. Kazi says her dad always put the crew first.

Kate tells Clint she's dreamed of being a hero for as long as she can remember, and he says that lifestyle comes with sacrifices.

She draws him a new costume

"I'm not a role model."

The guy at the top of the Tracksuit Mafia "will do anything to grow the operation." Ronin "hit the supplier on the other side, and then hit Tracksuit upper management."