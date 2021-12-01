David Dastmalchian Joins Boston Strangler, Possibly As Said Boston Strangler?

The movie will be written and directed by Matt Ruskin, whose previous films are the crime dramas "Booster" and "Crown Heights." Based on Boston Strangler murders, which took the lives of at least 11 women between 1962 and 1964, the film centers on one of the reporters who broke the story, Loretta McLaughlin (Knightley). Female reporters were a rarity in the 1960s, and ones who dug into complicated criminal cases weren't usually tolerated. McLaughlin pursued the story regardless, uncovering corruption that could reveal unsettling truths about the killer's true identity.

While blue-collar criminal Albert DeSalvo confessed to the killings, he was never convicted for them and died in prison while serving a life sentence for other crimes. For many years, the case was questioned. Many believed that the murders had to have been committed by multiple killers. Tn 2013, DNA evidence confirmed that at least some of DeSalvo's confessions were true, though that didn't clear up doubts about all of the murders.

Dastmalchian is joining the cast in a "pivotal, undisclosed role." It's possible that he's playing the accused DeSalvo, who was married with children and later recanted his confessions, or that he's playing one of the other suspects whom the film might suggest committed the unconfirmed murders.