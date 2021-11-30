King Richard Star Jon Bernthal Explains Why Supporting Roles Are His Favorite Roles [Interview]

That seems like one of the biggest perks of acting, just all the research you get to do and all the skills you get to learn.

Oh, man. You're right. It's the true gift of this. I mean, everything from the training I've done with special forces for military stuff, to the other stuff I've done. I mean, I trained in mathematics when I played this math genius in this play I did. There are so many things. The show that I'm doing now, the driving, the stunt driving that I get to do. But in this film specifically, there was a lot. I played sports in high school and college, but I never really played tennis, but I was really, really grateful to Reinaldo [Marcus Green] and the producers, they wanted to get that right.

So they let me train sometimes three to six hours a day at the old tennis academy in my little hometown with the best trainers. And when you have professional training that long with guys that focus on getting you good, it's amazing how much you can grow when you have the time and the infrastructure to do it. Not only did they train me in tennis, but they let me train their players, their young sort of juniors, top 20 juniors, and learn the vocabulary of training, the mindset of training, and different drills. I could just be fluid with it. I'm so extraordinarily grateful for that. I would start showing up at my training, and I would go as Rick Macci. I would just start training and talk like him. It was so good to carry that onto set. I have this unbelievable new skill now. I play all the time now. And I love it. It's really fun. And I'm training my son now.

Ah, that's great. You've talked about that before, sometimes staying in character or that mood when cameras aren't rolling. For "The Punisher," it was darker material, but when you're playing the opposite of that, just a friendly character like Rick Macci, is that a good space to stay in?

Yeah, I did. I really did. It was just such a joy. This one was all joy. It was all family, all righteous. I mean, it was just beautiful. Everyone's family was around. My kids were around. Saniyya and Demi's family were around. Just the young women as a unit, they were so awesome. Will is literally the most generous and wonderful person on earth. There's just such great people around you, that cast, that crew, and Reinaldo. I think you do, you do take that stuff on. I think it does really influence you. There are great kernels of wisdom to pick up from all these different characters you play. Look, I learned a lot of appreciation, and a lot of hard lessons from playing Frank Castle for a long time. And equally so, I think I learned from Rick Macci in terms of how I want be with my family and his positive outlook on life. So yeah, truly a much lighter and funner headspace.

Very good supporting roles in this movie and "Many Saints of Newark." When your role is supporting, how do you want to support the lead actors?

Oh, I love it. I love it. Especially with somebody like Will, who's just so unbelievably committed. What an honor to see the work that he was putting in, and to try to go right there with him, and challenge him and push him, and stay in it with him. And really not just with him, with everyone. I don't look at my commitment, or look at my journey really any differently whether I'm in one scene or whether I'm in the entire film. I really don't. Some of the favorite projects I've gotten to work on are things like "Wind River" or "Sicario" where I just kind of like breeze in and breeze out.

The more you live in it, and the more you sort of burn that character into your heart, I think, I love watching movies when I see a character kind of roll through. And then you think like, "I wonder where that person's going? What's their life like? I believe that that person's been through some stuff." Or like, "I wonder ..." I love that. I loved that growing up as a film fan. To get the opportunity to play those kinds of characters, awesome.