Gotham Awards 2021: Maggie Gyllenhaal's The Lost Daughter Takes Top Prize

There are only two distinct seasons for invested moviegoers: Oscars season, and the wait until Oscars season. We kid (mostly), but the end of the year and the beginning of the next have always served as benchmarks for the most prestigious, award-ready films from the buzziest filmmakers in the business. The Gotham Awards, which held its 31st ceremony last night, has been held as an early awards barometer for lower budget indie films. For example, the Gotham Awards left out movies such as Jane Campion's "The Power of the Dog" and Lin-Manuel Miranda's "Tick, Tick... BOOM!" that would otherwise be considered as early contenders, due to their budgets exceeding the $35 million threshold for consideration. Even with that limitation, however, a plethora of films were still nominated for these highly coveted awards.

As a reminder of how reliable a predictor the Gotham Awards can be, last year's event saw the eventual Academy Award Best Picture-winning "Nomadland" walk away with the top prize. This year, according to Variety, the awards favorite turned out to be Maggie Gyllenhaal's directorial debut "The Lost Daughter." The film received the most amount of wins in categories such as Best Feature, Breakthrough Director, Best Screenplay, and Outstanding Lead Performance. In terms of wins for Netflix specifically, the major streamer also picked up a big win for this year's pop culture sensation "Squid Game," winning the prize for Breakthrough Series — Long Form over other nominees that included Amazon and Steve McQueen's "Small Axe" anthology, Amazon's "The Underground Railroad," and HBO's "The White Lotus."

Check out the full list of winners and nominees below.