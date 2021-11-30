David Dalaithngu, The Beloved And Celebrated Aboriginal Actor, Has Died

Indigenous Australian actor David Dalaithngu passed away today at the age of 68 after battling lung cancer for four strenuous years. In a statement released Monday night, the south Australian premier, Steven Marshall, stated, "It is with deep sadness that I share with the people of South Australia the passing of an iconic, once-in-a-generation artist who shaped the history of Australian film and Aboriginal representation on screen. An actor, dancer, singer and painter, he was also one of the greatest artists Australia has ever seen."

Dalaithngu was from the Mandhalpingu (Djilba) clan of the Yolngu people and raised in Arnhem land located in the Northern Territory of Australia. In his youth, he was an accomplished ceremonial dancer, tracker, and hunter. At only 16 years old, his dancing technique caught the eye of filmmaker Nicolas Roeg who was in Maningrida scouting film locations. Roeg cast Dalaithngu as the principal role in his 1971 film "Walkabout" which tells the story about two white schoolchildren lost in the Australian Outback who encounter a teenage Aboriginal boy that helps them survive. Dalaithngu's friendly face, charisma on-screen, and talent captured the hearts of audiences both domestic and abroad. His professional career continued to blossom over the next 50 years with other films such as "Storm Boy" (1976), "The Last Wave" (1977), and "Australia" (2008). He also worked on several documentaries including "Gulpilil: One Red Blood" in 2003 which disclosed aspects of his life. Known as David Gulpilil to many in the film world, the title of his documentary came from his reflection on humanity as a whole. He stated, "We are all one blood. No matter where we are from, we are all one blood, the same." He continued to shine light on his culture and Indigenous rights with other documentaries such as "Think About It!" and "My Name Is Gulpilil", which premiered at the 2021 Adelaide Festival.