The Morning Watch: VFX Artists React To Back To The Future, Making Of Marvel's Hit-Monkey & More
(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)
In this edition, hear what visual effects artist have to say about the work done in the classic time travel adventure "Back to the Future" and more. Plus, go behind the scenes of Marvel's new animated series "Hit-Monkey" on Hulu. And finally, listen as Jeremy Renner breaks down many of the roles throughout his career, from early work in "National Lampoon's Senior Trip" to his various turns as Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and more.
VFX Artists React to Back to the Future and More
First up, Corridor Crew brought in Captain Disillusion to take a closer look at some of the visual effects done on the original "Back to the Future," analyzing some of the tricks they employed to pull of the film's many memorable sequences. Plus, they also take the time to debunk some viral magic videos that have made their way around the web, using their knowledge of VFX to figure out how people are being fooled.
The Making of Hit-Monkey
Next, in case you didn't hear, Marvel has a new animated series out at Hulu called "Hit-Monkey," based on the comic of the same name. The series follows a Japanese snow monkey whose tribe is slaughtered, leading him to join forces with the ghost of an American assassin, and, together, they begin killing their way through the Yakuza underworld. If that doesn't sound cool enough by itself, watch this featurette on the making of the series.
Jeremy Renner Career Breakdown
Finally, Vanity Fair brought in "Hawkeye" star Jeremy Renner to run through some of the more memorable roles throughout his career. Obviously the video highlights his work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it also reaches back to roles in "National Lampoon's Senior Trip" and "Dahmer," as well as his acclaimed turns in "The Hurt Locker" and "The Town." Plus, stick around for some chatter about the new "Hawkeye" series, as well as Renner's other streaming series, "Mayor of Kingstown."