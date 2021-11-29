Disney Wanted To Censor The Beatles: Get Back, The Beatles Said No

"The Beatles: Get Back," Peter Jackson's eight-hour documentary that pieces together footage and audio recording during the making of the documentary and album "Let It Be," absolutely rules. Even if you're not a huge Beatles fan there's something special about watching these four guys sit around creating music. Jackson and his team took great pains to remaster and restore the footage. Some people have actually taken issue with this – Jackson's work has, in some cases, created almost a motion-smoothing-type effect, and more than a few viewers have expressed a wish that Jackson had simply left the film's grain intact.

But Jackson made a deliberate choice here. The filmmaker wanted to create an experience that felt like the audience was literally in the studio with the Fab Four watching them work, and he felt that any presence of grain would break that illusion. Another thing that might've broken that illusion: bleeping out all the curse words. According to Jackson, Disney really wanted him to cut out all the swearing before the three-part docuseries aired on Disney+. But according to Jackson, it was the surviving Beatles themselves who shot down that idea.