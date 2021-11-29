The Morning Watch: Eternals VFX Breakdown, Catching Up On Lost In Space & More

(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, watch a breakdown of the visual effects in a key sequence from Marvel's "Eternals." Plus, catch up on the second season of "Lost in Space" before the third season arrives on Netflix this week. And finally, if you haven't seen "Binging with Babish" make the "Friends" sandwich known as The Moistmaker, then you can catch up with the recipe to recreate it with home and see all the bloopers from behind the scenes.