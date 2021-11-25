Hit-Monkey Composer Daniel Rojas On Music Themes, Industry Trends, And La La Land [Interview]

So you carved out your own little niche here on shows about a burrow girl in a post-apocalyptic future ("Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts"), one of Marvel's craziest super villains that they have out there ("M.O.D.O.K."), and a hitman/monkey bent on revenge ("Hit-Monkey"). Do you intentionally seek out these sorts of outside-the-box, unconventional ideas, or did it just kind of happen that way?

I mean, I would say it's a mix.

I got lucky with "Kipo," because... "Kipo" was my first, let's say, bigger show, like my first studio show... So "Kipo" did happen a little bit as a surprise, that it was something that I loved so much. I wasn't really sure what I was getting into, because it was a very secretive project. So I pitched for it, I did some demos, but I didn't really learn about the project and the characters until I was already hired. So that's why I say there's a little luck factor in there because as I was finding out more, I was like, "Wow, this is actually really cool. I really dig this."

The other ones after have partly been related to that because the music supervisors from "Kipo" were Kier Lehman and James Cartwright, who were the ones working on "M.O.D.O.K." and especially "Hit-Monkey." So it's kind of been related. But why I say that it has been also intentional, I've tried ... to keep my time for the projects that I really connect to. So I've been having to say some no's, which is never easy, especially if you come from many years of saying yes to everything. But right now, I'm trying to be more selective and trying to carve my career in a way that I can showcase what I want to do. Because I have had opportunities through the other projects, but I'm afraid they would take too much time and concentration and bandwidth, basically.

So yeah, it's a mix, I would say. There's some luck in it in the sense that I didn't fully select each project, but I've been selective also as things have picked up to be like, "Okay, this one I do. This one, I won't," to try to keep my career a little centered into something that I like.

Do you flex different composing muscles depending on if it's live action, if it's in movies, it's a short, or these TV shows?

Yes. Yeah, for sure. I think a lot of it has a through line, even from commercials. You know, a lot of the technical aspects of it is similar. You know, like the software that you have to use and the musical knowledge and things like that. But all of those that you mentioned are quite different in the way that the story arcs are. Like when you're doing a short film or even a trailer or something like that, the story is way smaller and you can just kind of start and end very quickly. In something like a film, you still have a story arc that is much longer. So there's more space for you to develop things. And a TV show is very open because as you know, nowadays, TV shows get renewed and you don't even know if it will get renewed or not, but you have to plant the seeds just in case it is.

So a lot of times, you have to see through the future or ask the writers or creators, "This character, is that going to be important?" Because maybe on this season, you only see that character a couple times, but maybe that's a huge character for season two or three, if they were to happen. So I need to know those things for it to be cohesive. In "Kipo," for example, that happened quite a bit where we planted seeds for characters that we knew were going to come back later, so that we can... when people see season one, now they'll be like, "Oh wow, that character didn't come until season three, but I can hear his theme on season one." And that's kind of cool. It feels intentional.

So I think that's more of the muscle that I've had to adapt depending on what it is, if it's a short or a feature or a TV show, but the musical and technical aspect itself, it's shared, I would say.