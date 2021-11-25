Sandra Bullock Turned Down A Superhero Movie, But Won't Say Which One

We're going to do a little Internet sleuthing and see if we can come up with some ideas. Bullock said:

"It was kind of not in the place that Louis felt I should be ... and he was actually right. I saw it when it came out and I was like, 'Ooo! That's unfortunate.'"

So, we've got a movie that was not so well-received, with talks around 2016 (with a look at maybe 2014 – 2018). That should put us between 2015 and 2019 for shooting and between . Bullock said that the film wasn't for Marvel and added later that it wasn't for DC either. That narrows it down a bit and sort of squeezes out the travesty that was 2015's "Fantastic Four." Honestly, the best "Fantastic Four" film is really "The Incredibles." I am absolutely not the first person to have said this in print. I can't think of a role for her there anyway.

However, if she was asked about a film in 2014, it likely would have shot in 2015 and been released in 2016. We can probably leave out "Pride + Prejudice + Zombies" and "Gods of Egypt." However, there was "X-Men: Apocalypse." Yes, X-Men is technically a Marvel property, but the rights are were with Fox, which wasn't owned by Disney then. She could have played Moira MacTaggert if Rose Byrne hadn't come back, I suppose. Still, that seems unlikely.