Final Sing 2 Trailer: Sorry, Parents, You'll Be Watching This One A Lot

There's an awful lot of drama in this animal kingdom in the final trailer. Rosita (Reese Witherspoon) loses her role to Porsha, who can clearly sing, but absolutely can't act. The moment we get in the trailer where she tries to do so reminds me of several films about the advent of the "talkies." You know, the ones where pretty people who can "ape" for the camera (I'd apologize for that but I don't want to) have terrible accents and get fired. It also appears that the epic show the group is planning involves aliens and a whole lot of wires.

Though we only get a glimpse of Bono's Clay Calloway, an animal faints when they meet him. Having once met Bono in a department store, I understand this reaction completely.

Here is the synopsis for the film:

This holiday season, the new chapter in Illumination's smash animated franchise arrives with big dreams and spectacular hit songs as the ever-optimistic Buster Moon and his all-star cast of performers prepare to launch their most dazzling stage extravaganza yet ...all in the glittering entertainment capital of the world. There's just one hitch: They first have to persuade the world's most reclusive rock star—played by global music icon Bono, in his animated film debut—to join them.

Prepare yourselves and get ready to vocalize, because Illumination Entertainment's "Sing 2" will hit theaters on December 22, 2021.