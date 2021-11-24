Dune Hits Major Box Office Milestone, Will Return To IMAX In December

Villeneuve shot this film for IMAX, even using a screening theater in Los Angeles to view and work on footage (something I learned when I screened the film in that same theater). This is no case of a film being expanded for the bigger screen. That said, I learned something else that day. Do not sit too close to the screen. It seems like a no-brainer, but though I wasn't that close, it was still too much. I missed a whole lot on the margins that I picked up later during another viewing. Between not seeing everything and the deep, booming, and pretty brilliant score from Hans Zimmer, it was a bit of sensory overload.

That said, if you want to see every little detail, sit far back. Those little details, from side character looks to the symbolism of the scenery are really important to the plot. That's particularly true if you haven't read the book, or haven't done so recently. Villeneuve does not hold your hand, narratively.