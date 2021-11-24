Dune Hits Major Box Office Milestone, Will Return To IMAX In December
Warner Bros. and Legendary's "Dune" has hit a milestone in what has been a very difficult year for movie theaters. The film is about to pass $100 million at the domestic box office, with almost $500 million grossed worldwide. That's a pretty big haul considering it was also streaming on HBO Max at the same time.
Fans of Denis Villeneuve's epic film (as opposed to whatever we're classifying that horrendously good/bad version from 1984 as) can relive their initial excitement about the spice planet in a big way. Beginning December 3, 2021, "Dune" is returning to IMAX theaters. Some theaters will have an IMAX-exclusive 1.90:1 aspect ratio. Others will have an IMAX-exclusive 1.43 ratio, which gives you 26% and 40% more picture respectively. Not a bad deal for those of us who were blown away by the visual work from Villeneuve.
Don't Sit Too Close
Villeneuve shot this film for IMAX, even using a screening theater in Los Angeles to view and work on footage (something I learned when I screened the film in that same theater). This is no case of a film being expanded for the bigger screen. That said, I learned something else that day. Do not sit too close to the screen. It seems like a no-brainer, but though I wasn't that close, it was still too much. I missed a whole lot on the margins that I picked up later during another viewing. Between not seeing everything and the deep, booming, and pretty brilliant score from Hans Zimmer, it was a bit of sensory overload.
That said, if you want to see every little detail, sit far back. Those little details, from side character looks to the symbolism of the scenery are really important to the plot. That's particularly true if you haven't read the book, or haven't done so recently. Villeneuve does not hold your hand, narratively.
Don't Blink or You'll Miss Something Important
If you sit in the right place, IMAX is going to give you even more details to fill you in on what's happening. As a book reader who was actually looking out for them, I can see the validity of the criticisms of non-readers. There is a lot going on, and compared to 1984's beloved mess, there isn't a ton of exposition. You're actually going to have to look around for clues. They're there, I promise.
Though I actually love watching movies at home (I'm sorry, directors), "Dune" is one that is absolutely worth seeing in a theater if it's safe for you to do so where you are. It's even more impressive in IMAX. If not, the film will be released digitally on December 3, 2021 as well. Sit really close and maybe pull the speakers up to your ears. The 4K, Blu-ray and DVD will be out on January 11, 2022.