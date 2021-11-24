Everything We Know About The Tomb Raider Anime Series So Far

The first "Tomb Raider" video game, starring the gunslinging heroine Lara Croft, hit consoles in October 1996. Since then, "Tomb Raider" has become one of the bestselling video game franchises of all time, spawning three big-screen film adaptations (and another on the way) that have been met with mixed critical reception.

This is no surprise as, with few exceptions, live-action film adaptations of video games have a reputation for being kind of ... not great. Maybe it's because making the transition from active participant to a mere observer can come with high expectations for gamers who watch the films inspired by the titles they've poured hours into playing. Or maybe it's because video games, which are animated works in their own right, just work better when their non-playable TV and film counterparts are also animated.

Perhaps that's why the latest adaptation of the iconic "Tomb Raider" franchise, taking the form of a Netflix anime series, may receive an overall more positive reception than the movies. Here's everything we know about the upcoming "Tomb Raider" anime series so far.