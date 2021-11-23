The Mitchells Vs The Machines Is Coming To Blu-Ray With An Extended Cut And New Short Film

"The Mitchells vs the Machines" is coming to Blu-ray, digital, and DVD on December 13, 2021. The home format is packed solid with goodies, including over two hours of new content. There's an all-new short and Katie Mitchell's filmmaking process in "Katie's Cabinet of Forgotten Wonders."

If you haven't seen it yet, and you really should, here is the synopsis:

An old-school father and his plugged-in, filmmaker daughter struggle to relate as their family embarks on a road trip to her new college. Their drive is interrupted by a machine apocalypse that threatens to tear these unlikely heroes apart unless they can find a way to join forces and save humanity.

The film, from the team that brought you "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" and director Mike Rianda is a family film commenting on technology and artificial intelligence. In fact, if you're someone who spends their time watching robot videos from Boston Dynamics, you need this film as a palate cleanser.