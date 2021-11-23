The Morning Watch: Big Mouth's Holiday Puppet Greeting, Stuntmen React To Marvel's Shang-Chi & More

In this edition, the Hormone Monsters of Netflix's "Big Mouth" get a puppet makeover and deliver a perfectly raunchy holiday greeting that is absolutely not appropriate for the whole family. Plus, stuntmen break down some of the best action sequences from Marvel's "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings." Finally, "Man of Steel" and "The Witcher" star Henry Cavill breaks down some of the most memorable characters from his career.