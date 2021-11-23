The Morning Watch: Big Mouth's Holiday Puppet Greeting, Stuntmen React To Marvel's Shang-Chi & More
(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)
In this edition, the Hormone Monsters of Netflix's "Big Mouth" get a puppet makeover and deliver a perfectly raunchy holiday greeting that is absolutely not appropriate for the whole family. Plus, stuntmen break down some of the best action sequences from Marvel's "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings." Finally, "Man of Steel" and "The Witcher" star Henry Cavill breaks down some of the most memorable characters from his career.
Big Mouth Puppet Holiday Greeting
First up, the voice cast of Netflix's hormone-fueled animated series gets in the holiday spirit with a little holiday greeting featuring puppet versions of the Hormone Monsters you all love. You've probably never heard this version of "Jingle Bells," where one of the words is replaced with slang for a certain part of male anatomy. And I'm almost certain you've never seen a Christmas tree with so many felt breasts, vaginas, and penises. Happy holidays, you horny little toads!
Stuntmen React to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Next, Corridor Crew has another edition of "Stuntmen React," and this time, they have stuntmen Chris Cowan and Yung Lee stopping by to talk about creating the impressive fights and action sequences from Marvel's "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings." Find out how they made the bus sequence happen, hear when director Destin Daniel Cretton called in one of the stuntmen to help him direct a sequence, and more.
Henry Cavill Career Breakdown
Finally, with the second season of "The Witcher" nearly upon us, GQ brought in series star Henry Cavill to break down some of the most memorable characters from his career. Cavill definitely chimes in on "Man of Steel," as well as the underrated "Man from U.N.C.L.E." Plus, he digs into his debut in the "Mission: Impossible" franchise, goes all the way back to his young turn in "The Count of Monte Cristo," and more.