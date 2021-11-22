Spencer Will Be Available On Demand This Week

Almost 25 years since her tragic death, Princess Diana remains an obsession for many. And it seems like she's everywhere now, too. Not only did Diana appear as a character on "The Crown," but she also has her own Netflix musical. And, of course, she's the subject of "Spencer," the latest film from director Pablo Larraín ("Jackie"). Here's the film's synopsis:

Though rumors of affairs and a divorce abound, peace is ordained for the Christmas festivities at the Queen's Sandringham Estate. There's eating and drinking, shooting and hunting. Diana knows the game. But this year, things will be profoundly different. SPENCER is an imagining of what might have happened during those few fateful days.

Kristen Stewart is fantastic in the lead, giving a performance that seems to be the frontrunner for this year's Academy Awards (that could always change, though). As I wrote in my review:

Stewart adopts a breathy, posh accent to play the princess, and whether or not she sounds exactly like the real Diana is immaterial. It's the physicality Stewart brings to the part that turns her Diana into a living, breathing being. She fidgets, she toys with her hair and jewelry, she breathes heavily. She is a woman unable to be comfortable around others. This is a raw, brilliant performance, so entirely embodying the character that it starts to seem less like acting and more like possession. Stewart has never been better than she is here.

And now, "Spencer" is headed to On Demand. The film will be available On Demand starting November 23, 2021. You can find info on where to find it here. And if you haven't seen it yet, I highly recommend you check it out, because it really is one of the best movies of 2021.