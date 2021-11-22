Below The Fold Clip: A Mysterious Note Sends A Reporter On A Winding Path In Indie Mystery Thriller [Exclusive]

This dialogue-free "Below the Fold" clip certainly gives viewers a moody taste of what to expect — between an overworked reporter taking a nap, a mysterious note slipped under her door, and a tension-filled late night car ride to a remote locale for a potentially dangerous meet-up with an unknown source.

Written, directed, and produced by Clayton Scott, who is making his filmmaking debut, the plot of "Below the Fold" is described as, "Without a trace, Susie Potter vanished from her home in the quiet town of Skidmore, Missouri. Ten years later two reporters uncover a harrowing new detail, which leads them on an obsessive hunt for the truth through the dark labyrinth of rural northwest Missouri." The film stars Davis DeRock ("The Stylist," "Jayhawkers") as David Fremont, Sarah McGuire ("I Am Lisa," "The Stylist") as Lisa Johnson, and Jamie Addison ("One Eye Open," "The Child") as Maggie Monroe.

"Below the Fold" is set for its video on demand release tomorrow, November 23, 2021. Check out the synopsis below.