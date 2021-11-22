Below The Fold Clip: A Mysterious Note Sends A Reporter On A Winding Path In Indie Mystery Thriller [Exclusive]
A grisly crime. A dedicated reporter bent on uncovering the truth. An obsession that eventually blurs the line between personal duty and a greater moral responsibility. You'd be right to say that countless movies have tackled these ideas before, but that would also inevitably shortchange films like "Zodiac," "Spotlight," and countless more (usually starring Mark Ruffalo, naturally) that have done something new and original with such familiar trappings. The latest film in this vein is "Below the Fold," an indie mystery thriller about two reporters following up on a decade-old missing persons case in a quiet, unassuming Missouri town. /Film brings you an exclusive clip from the movie, which you can watch below.
Below the Fold Clip
This dialogue-free "Below the Fold" clip certainly gives viewers a moody taste of what to expect — between an overworked reporter taking a nap, a mysterious note slipped under her door, and a tension-filled late night car ride to a remote locale for a potentially dangerous meet-up with an unknown source.
Written, directed, and produced by Clayton Scott, who is making his filmmaking debut, the plot of "Below the Fold" is described as, "Without a trace, Susie Potter vanished from her home in the quiet town of Skidmore, Missouri. Ten years later two reporters uncover a harrowing new detail, which leads them on an obsessive hunt for the truth through the dark labyrinth of rural northwest Missouri." The film stars Davis DeRock ("The Stylist," "Jayhawkers") as David Fremont, Sarah McGuire ("I Am Lisa," "The Stylist") as Lisa Johnson, and Jamie Addison ("One Eye Open," "The Child") as Maggie Monroe.
"Below the Fold" is set for its video on demand release tomorrow, November 23, 2021. Check out the synopsis below.
Without a trace, Susie Potter vanished from her home in the quiet town of Skidmore, Missouri. The townspeople searched, rumors swirled, but Susie was never found.
That was 10 years ago.
With the anniversary of the cold case approaching, two reporters uncover a harrowing new detail, which leads them on an obsessive hunt for the truth through the dark labyrinth of rural northwest Missouri.