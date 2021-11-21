The Great British Baking Show: Holidays Season 4 Trailer: Bakers, You Have Two Weeks

The series that has single-handedly gotten me through quarantine is back to spread some holiday cheer — and a little bit of buttercream icing. "The Great British Baking Show" (known in the UK as "The Great British Bake Off") holds its annual holiday competition, which jumped off from "British Baking" in 2016 and consists of two specials each year. In these specials, a quartet of bakers returning from the previous series bake against the clock and each other in a series of holiday-themed challenges (past challenges included baking a traditional German stollen wreath, for example.) Now and then there's also a special-holiday-special, like in 2019 when the cast of "Derry Girls" participated in challenges.

"The Great British Bake Off" originally aired on BBC One and then BBC Two, but in 2017 the show moved from BBC to Channel 4 in Britain. The following year, Netflix picked up the exclusive U.S. streaming rights to the series, and it's high time we got a peek at the wreaths, pastries, and cheeky innuendo to come in the next special.

Check out the trailer below: