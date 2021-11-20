Ghostbusters: Afterlife Scores Estimated $40.5 Million Opening Weekend, Lower Than 2016 Reboot

Hold on to your proton packs, "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" is at the top of this week's box office.

Variety reports that the fourth film in the "Ghostbusters" franchise is estimated to earn around $40.5 million on its opening weekend, outperforming the original projection of $27-$30 million. Heading toward the Thanksgiving weekend, Sony is anticipating the film will continue to rake in the marshmallows thanks to positive word-of-mouth and the reunion of families for the holiday looking for entertainment they share together.

The 2016 "Ghostbusters" reboot, which was so unfairly maligned before even releasing, earned $46 million in its opening weekend, finishing second behind "The Secret Life of Pets" which nabbed $50.8 million. To be fair to "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," the 2016 film didn't have to contend with a pandemic. Also, "Afterlife" was reportedly made for roughly half the budget of "Ghostbusters" 2016, which means that despite a slightly lower opening weekend it's on track to be a modest hit at the box office.

Fortunately, directors Jason Reitman ("Ghostbusters: Afterlife") and Paul Feig ("Ghostbusters" 2016)are both lovely human beings who support one another, and don't feel the need to pit Ghostbusters against one another.