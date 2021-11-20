Encanto's Soundtrack Is Now On Sale: Watch A Magical Featurette About The Music

You didn't think the Year of the Musical had already come to a close, did you? There's at least one more left on the docket in 2021, with the imminent arrival of the new animated film "Encanto."

/Film's review by Josh Spiegel calls it "an often beautiful film to look at, with crisp and colorful design work, sometimes surprisingly photorealistic character touches, and creative and stylishly fantastical musical sequences. It bears noting that "Encanto" "...has its weaknesses, but none of them have anything to do with the film's cultural specificity, but instead with what seems to be the house style of storytelling at both Disney and Pixar these days."

The description of those magical musical sequences is sure to catch the eyes of eager moviegoers, which is good news because Disney has now released the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack for "Encanto," ahead of the film's theatrical release. Read on for all the details below, as well as a behind-the-scenes featurette with insights by Lin-Manuel Miranda, voice actor Maluma, and Colombian performer Sebastián Yatra as they gush about the original songs and musical interludes sprinkled throughout "Encanto."