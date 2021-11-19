It's A Good Day For Bowie Fans As Brett Morgan Announces A Top Secret Project On The Iconic Musician

We've yet to have a tried and true David Bowie documentary that really gets into the nitty-gritty of who Ziggy Stardust was, on and off-stage. Now, we may get just that from Brett Morgan, the filmmaker behind "Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck."

According to Variety, the director — who is also known for his work on "Jane," "The Runaways," and "The Kid Stays in the Picture" — has been "finalizing" a "top-secret" Bowie project, which is based on "thousands of hours of rare performance footage" of the legendary rock star, for the "last four years." Most of the footage being used is "previously uncirculated," sources tell the outlet.

A source close to the production told the outlet that the project is "neither documentary nor biography, but an immersive cinematic experience built, in part, upon thousands of hours of never before seen material."

According to those insiders, the live concert footage is integral to the film, which Morgan is trying to secure an IMAX release. Imagine seeing Bowie live on an IMAX screen — kind of gives you the chills, doesn't it? The filmmaker is also working on multiple aspects of the project himself on top of directing, including writing, editing, and producing.

There has yet to be an official title — or any other official information — announced for the project.