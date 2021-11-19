Tick, Tick... BOOM! Star Robin De Jesús Knows What Makes A Good Movie Musical [Interview]

So one of the things that I think makes Michael so interesting is he gets this life-changing news and he's having this transformative moment, but we don't know that until Jon knows it. So I'm curious what it was like for you to play all that out.

It was so much fun. The analogy that — and I use this with my students all the time too. I feel like I got to shake a two-liter soda bottle but then not open it and experience what it's like to have all that pressure on that cap and how do I contain that? And normally I am the person who gets to just explode into confetti. But with this, it was so fun to explore that and see how much can I push here? How much can I push there? But not give away too much.

And I remember Lin said something to me once that gave me great comfort. Because there's also that thing as an actor where you're like, man, but if I get to have this moment, like ... I could have been more self-indulgent with this character but Lin affirmed for me that it was more interesting not to go there. And what did that was when we had a discussion about how much more fun it would be for people to watch the movie the second time and then look at my scenes with Andrew and go, ohhhh. It's kind of like when you watch Allison in "Get Out." [Laughs] And then you see, oh, that was there. That was there. That was there. It's fun.

Can you tell me about "Real Life"? That feels like, it's right after their fight, but that's the moment where everything is coming out. Can you tell me about singing that song and shooting that sequence?

"Real Life" was cool because ... there's a full song that's more than just those lyrics in the stage version, but we had to cut it for the film. But Lin had this idea of, even before I was cast, where he thought, "is this real life?" Can we use that phrase over and over on loop but then do it in different ways? And so we never knew what that was. I had rehearsed with our musical director, Kirk Crowley, who I love. And we just kind of figured out playing a C, D, Q? What are the different ways this could go? Cause we didn't know. And then we got to the studio and they just looped to the music and I just kept singing it in different ways, exploring different things vocally, exploring different things dramatically.

And somewhere in there we found this arc. But then somewhere in there we also found this swell and we just... It was divinity. It was like a presence that came in and I was like, okay, thank you. I got direction and I'm going to follow that. And Lin just let me do me. And then it got to the point actually where it was like, I think we got every option possible. And I remember I was like [Laughs] "I can do a falsetto version. And he was like, no, we're good. We have so much material. And now it's one of the more beautiful moments, I think, in the movie. But that's also because I'm biased. [Laughs]

And it's really different from "No More" where I imagine that was a lot of fun. Other than walking up all those stairs.

I'm not going to lie to you. "No More" was fun, especially that last section with the choreography, but "No More" was hard. Hard because in order for us to get that special effect in the choruses, where the lyrics were in real time but the physicality was in slow motion, we had to learn all that choreography in the choruses in double time. So trying to learn choreography, that would be interesting in slow motion, doubled up, find the acting beats and lip sync. That sh*t ain't easy. That was real, real rough.