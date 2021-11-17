The Matrix Resurrections Poster Takes Us Back To The Source

It still seems kind of crazy that we're getting a new "Matrix" movie this year, but we are! "The Matrix Resurrections," which brings back original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Ann Moss, and original co-director Lana Wachowski, is set to arrive this holiday season. And ahead of that impending release, there's a brand new poster featuring the cast front and center. I'm sure there are also Easter eggs hidden somewhere on here, so feel free to obsessively pour over every inch of the image below!

Also, whenever a new poster for a big movie surfaces it usually means a new trailer is on the way, too. I'm not saying I know that for certain, but it's probably safe to assume we're going to get at least one more "Matrix Resurrections" trailer before the film's December release date. For now, though, put on your trench coat, crank up the Rage Against the Machine, and take a gander at the new "The Matrix Resurrections" poster below.