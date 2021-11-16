The House First Look: A Stop-Motion Dark Comedy Anthology Series Makes A Home At Netflix

The first story, directed by Roels and de Swaef, is set in the 19th century and concerns a destitute man named Raymond, who meets a kind citizen who promises to restore success to his family name. The family learns to be careful for what you wish for.

The second story is helmed by Niki Lindroth von Bahr; in the present day, a stressed-out property developer's sale of the renovated home is interrupted by unexpected guests who change him forever.

"The House" is capped off with Paloma Baeza's futuristic story in an altered landscape. In the third and final story, young landlady Rosa fights tooth and nail to restore the crumbling home, struggling against the tide of change coming to her world. Check out more images from "The House" below:

Nexus Studios

Nexus Studios

Nexus Studios

The photos show needle-felted characters, some human and some "Fantastic Mr. Fox"-like anthropomorphic animals, navigating big, human situations over tiny plates and wearing tiny doll clothes. Talking animals make everything more palatable; it's how Chris Noonan's "Babe" radicalized a generation of children to upend the status quo in the 1990s. If you loved that movie as a kid, you're Antifa now. I don't make the rules.

The house itself looks like a place where a woman would go mad in an A24 film, so that bodes well, though it doesn't seem like this is going to be a horror show. "The House" series lowkey sounds like one of the greatest horror anthologies of all time, Amicus' "The House That Dripped Blood." While this series likely won't have Peter Cushing fighting an axe murderer in a wax museum, it looks bizarre enough to be just as memorable.

"The House" arrives on Netflix on January 14, 2022.