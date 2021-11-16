Daily Podcast: Most Anticipated Movies Of The Rest Of 2021

Zendaya and Tom Holland in Spider-Man: No Way Home Sony/Marvel
By Ben Pearson/Nov. 16, 2021 4:36 pm EST

On the November 16, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by senior writer Brad Oman to talk about the movies we're most looking forward to over the holidays.

Opening Banter:

In The News:

  • What movies are we most looking forward to seeing over the holidays?

    • Brad: It was going to be Ghostbusters: Afterlife, but... Licorice Pizza, The Matrix: Resurrections, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Don't Look Up, Tick Tick Boom (Honorable mentions: Being the Ricardos, The King's Man)

    • Ben: The Power of the Dog, Nightmare Alley, West Side Story, Swan Song, Spider-Man: No Way Home (Honorable mentions: Spencer, Last Night in Soho, The French Dispatch)

Options:

The Power of the Dog

Tick Tick Boom

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

King Richard

C'mon C'mon

Belfast

The Lost Daughter

Encanto

House of Gucci

Licorice Pizza

West Side Story

Don't Look Up

Being the Ricardos

Red Rocket

Swan Song

Nightmare Alley

The Tender Bar

The Matrix: Resurrections

The Tragedy of Macbeth

The King's Man

A Journal For Jordan

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Also mentioned:

All the other stuff you need to know:

