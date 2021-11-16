Daily Podcast: Most Anticipated Movies Of The Rest Of 2021
On the November 16, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by senior writer Brad Oman to talk about the movies we're most looking forward to over the holidays.
- What movies are we most looking forward to seeing over the holidays?
Brad: It was going to be Ghostbusters: Afterlife, but... Licorice Pizza, The Matrix: Resurrections, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Don't Look Up, Tick Tick Boom (Honorable mentions: Being the Ricardos, The King's Man)
Ben: The Power of the Dog, Nightmare Alley, West Side Story, Swan Song, Spider-Man: No Way Home (Honorable mentions: Spencer, Last Night in Soho, The French Dispatch)
The Power of the Dog
Tick Tick Boom
Ghostbusters: Afterlife
King Richard
C'mon C'mon
Belfast
The Lost Daughter
Encanto
House of Gucci
Licorice Pizza
West Side Story
Don't Look Up
Being the Ricardos
Red Rocket
Swan Song
Nightmare Alley
The Tender Bar
The Matrix: Resurrections
The Tragedy of Macbeth
The King's Man
A Journal For Jordan
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Ghostbusters: Afterlife Review: The Spirit Of A Wonderful Amblin Movie Gets Trapped Under Clumsy Nostalgia
Licorice Pizza Review: Alana Haim Is A Revelation In Paul Thomas Anderson's Wonderful Trip Back To The 1970s
