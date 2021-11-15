Ghostbusters: Afterlife Was Written Before Jason Reitman Even Pitched It To The Studio

Ivan Reitman's original two "Ghostbusters" films are horror-comedy classics, focusing on the adventures of a team of scientists turned high-tech DIY ghost hunters. Prior to the new outing in "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," the pair of films launched a set of animated series, a host of associated merchandise, and a prior feature film reboot in 2016's "Ghostbusters." The new 2021 entry in the franchise sees the grandchildren of the late Dr. Egon Spengler (played by the beloved Harold Ramis) move into his dilapidated former farmhouse, discovering their connection to the original Ghostbuster alongside a new and rising supernatural threat.

Co-written and directed by Jason Reitman ("Juno," "Up in the Air"), Ivan Reitman's son, one would think returning to the franchise would be a rhetorical no-brainer. A new interview reveals, however, that Jason Reitman's family legacy added a host of unexpected complications in his decision to take up the mantle. We've also learned that the challenge of expanding the franchise into a new film provoked the rare workflow decision to pen the script before even pitching it to the studio.